KF81
 Fitting Car Speakers..
Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:48 pm 
Hiya.. I am going to get some Car speakers fitted in the front and i wanted to get some JBL ones but i am not sure if they will fit..

If they do not fit straight in is it easy enough to adjust brackets ect to make them fit..

I was going to get Halfords to do it because i don't have the patience to do it myself tbh

Basically, i don't want to buy some £90 speakers and then they say they can't fit them..

Any advice would be great, Cheers...

Dan Badbro_
Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:49 pm 
Ask then if they can fit them first before buying.

Dan Badbro_
Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:50 pm 
What car make model
What speaker make model etc.

I know peeps in Notts or Sheffield that could help.

Dan Badbro_
Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:52 pm 
Most cars have forums of their own and will have audio sections.

Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics

KF81
Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:36 pm 
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Breakbeat was never known for its mechanics


:lol:

Fair enough, just thought maybe some one might of had some experience with it but your right, i need to investigate myself.
I have a little bit its just i need to know soon so i can order them in time.. May have to go back to Halfords and ask !

Dan Badbro_
Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:55 pm 
If u find the right Halfords, they can be pretty helpful.

TT_
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:24 am 
my other car is a toyota corolala
Dan Badbro_
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:29 am 
U have 2 corollas?

Is that a corollary?

No.

