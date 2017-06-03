Hiya.. I am going to get some Car speakers fitted in the front and i wanted to get some JBL ones but i am not sure if they will fit..



If they do not fit straight in is it easy enough to adjust brackets ect to make them fit..



I was going to get Halfords to do it because i don't have the patience to do it myself tbh



Basically, i don't want to buy some £90 speakers and then they say they can't fit them..



Any advice would be great, Cheers...

