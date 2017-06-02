HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
thegulfgateproject
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 11:44 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 1:29 am
Posts: 64
If it's 2 a.m. and you're still awake, you're probably jamming to this hot new slice of breaks from our good friend and producer Detach. 2 AM features a female lead vocal edited over a hot lead synth with all the crisp, clean drum production you have come to expect from Detach. You'll want to give this track a proper rinse-out on the dance floor... but try to get some sleep eventually.

Click link below to preview and purchase:
https://www.beatport.com/release/2-am/2011742

Image


