Noob

Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 1:29 am

Posts: 64





Click link below to preview and purchase:

https://www.beatport.com/release/2-am/2011742



If it's 2 a.m. and you're still awake, you're probably jamming to this hot new slice of breaks from our good friend and producer Detach. 2 AM features a female lead vocal edited over a hot lead synth with all the crisp, clean drum production you have come to expect from Detach. You'll want to give this track a proper rinse-out on the dance floor... but try to get some sleep eventually.Click link below to preview and purchase:



