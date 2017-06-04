HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:18 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 17 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Watoo
PostPosted: Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:47 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9558
Location: Manchester
Danny wrote:
Watoo wrote:
Procastabation.


Again I feel the need to correct.
procrasturbation.
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.p ... sturbation.
I guess it was close enough though :lol:


You are be Pedant-dick x

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:25 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17865
Location: synth
avoid , or do not avoid

bollocks

or not bollocks

that is the way
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 17 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk