Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Did u do the probably should or not?Not sure.
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
What sort of thing?I have a mental list somewhere. It's just a bit far away and my eyes aren't what they once were.
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I too have experience of things needing to be done. Turned out that some things didn't need to be done and some were less urgent than I had first thought.See earlier answer. I have fallen off the wagon a little bit with self-motivation and organisational shiz.
Have u got a list?
However... Let's see.
- Prepare outline doc for 12 x 4hr lecturing/tutorial sessions
- Find out what my old friend Mady wants in the way of tunes for the little 50th party she's asked me to DJ
- Get in touch with all the people who might be able to offer me paid work and sell myself to them
- Finish the website my other friend has forgotten she's waiting for me to finish
- Other stuff I can't remember
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I find that if u don't use a list, the less important things get forgotten. I am ok with this.I am probably mostly alright with it too.
_________________Oh look I has signatureDon't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbaiOne day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here
, don't hold your breath though