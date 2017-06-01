HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
doughnut
PostPosted: Wed May 31, 2017 3:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72929
Location: Rugnut
:cow:

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)


bobby hill
PostPosted: Wed May 31, 2017 3:12 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2186
Location: science dance
12. make new thread TICK

_________________
Image
bobby hill
PostPosted: Wed May 31, 2017 4:10 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2186
Location: science dance
successfully avoid marking year 8 work by trying to clean the stench of puke out of henry the hoover :woo:

_________________
Image
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Wed May 31, 2017 8:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2701
Location: hidden in madness
all the time..

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed May 31, 2017 9:57 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22359
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
You could probably

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


MrNobody01
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 7:14 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2701
Location: hidden in madness
why do today what you could do tomorrow.....

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Danny
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 8:25 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5828
Location: the Netherlands
MrNobody01 wrote:
why do today what you could do tomorrow.....


No no, this one's better:
Do not do today what will become someone else's responsibility tomorrow!
:drink:

_________________
ImageImage
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 9:02 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9557
Location: Manchester
Procastabation.

_________________
Image
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:20 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2701
Location: hidden in madness
Danny wrote:
MrNobody01 wrote:
why do today what you could do tomorrow.....


No no, this one's better:
Do not do today what will become someone else's responsibility tomorrow!
:drink:

:D

think am gonna have steal that one ;) :woo:

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:59 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22359
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Did u do the probably should or not?

What sort of thing?


I too have experience of things needing to be done. Turned out that some things didn't need to be done and some were less urgent than I had first thought.

Have u got a list?

I find that if u don't use a list, the less important things get forgotten. I am ok with this.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Danny
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 11:14 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5828
Location: the Netherlands
Watoo wrote:
Procastabation.


Again I feel the need to correct.
procrasturbation.
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.p ... sturbation.
I guess it was close enough though :lol:

_________________
ImageImage
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 12:09 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17860
Location: synth
I should probably avoid some of the stuff I'm doing tbh
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 12:27 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2701
Location: hidden in madness
am told daily that i should make a list.. but like dan am totaly fine with not having one.. and when in doubt i just drink a few glasses of this lovely medicine Image

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 12:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2186
Location: science dance
according to mumsnet if your husband hoovers up puke he's a prick
if he doesn't buy you a new hoover, ditch him
-fairs-

_________________
Image
doughnut
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:01 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72929
Location: Rugnut
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Did u do the probably should or not?

Not sure.
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
What sort of thing?

I have a mental list somewhere. It's just a bit far away and my eyes aren't what they once were.
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I too have experience of things needing to be done. Turned out that some things didn't need to be done and some were less urgent than I had first thought.

Have u got a list?

See earlier answer. I have fallen off the wagon a little bit with self-motivation and organisational shiz.
However... Let's see.
  1. Prepare outline doc for 12 x 4hr lecturing/tutorial sessions
  2. Find out what my old friend Mady wants in the way of tunes for the little 50th party she's asked me to DJ
  3. Get in touch with all the people who might be able to offer me paid work and sell myself to them
  4. Finish the website my other friend has forgotten she's waiting for me to finish
  5. Other stuff I can't remember

Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I find that if u don't use a list, the less important things get forgotten. I am ok with this.

I am probably mostly alright with it too.

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
