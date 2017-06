Did u do the probably should or not?



What sort of thing?





I too have experience of things needing to be done. Turned out that some things didn't need to be done and some were less urgent than I had first thought.



Have u got a list?



I find that if u don't use a list, the less important things get forgotten. I am ok with this.

_________________

~Lander~ wrote: I don't want too many sparkles in this _________________