burner
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 8:40 pm 
Hey folks,

Made a mix. A whole load of my favourite tracks from the more relaxed end of the spectrum. And a few from the wonky corner too.

https://soundcloud.com/user-45998838/circadian-rhythms

Image

1. Tycho - From Home
2. Tycho - Adrift
3. Ulrich Schnauss - Monday Paracetamol (edit)
4. Angus and Julia Stone - Yellow Brick Road (edit)
5. Luke Mandala & JPOD - This One Sunrise (JPOD remix)
6. Helios - Morning Room
7. Yppah feat. Anomie Belle - Film Burn
8. Kaya Project - Eye of the Storm
9. Tycho - Dictaphone’s Lament
10. Amon Tobin - Easy Muffin
11. Tipper - Algae Bloom in Seven
12. Hibernation - Lysenkos Plan
13. Hidden Orchestra - Footsteps
14. Anomie Belle - Cascade
15. Amon Tobin - New York Editor
16. Caravan Palace - Ended with the Night
17. Bonobo - Stay the Same
18. The Album Leaf - There is a Wind
19. Tipper - OutsideInsideOut
20. Boards of Canada - Turquoise Hexagon Sun
21. Revtone - Love Movement (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
22. Kaya Project - The Flow
23. Mr Projectile - I Am Back
24. Hibernation - Taking Shape
25. Tipper - Tear Strips Off
26. Koan - Underwater Moonlight
27. Honeyroot - State of Mind
28. Tigrics - My Version 6
29. Jónsi & Alex - Daniel in the Sea
30. Brian Eno - An Ending (Ascent)
31. Rykard - North Cormorant Obscurity
32. James Holden - Kearn
33. Jónsi & Alex - Indian Summer
34. The Presents - Promises (Nils Frahm version)
35. Crunch - Grama

Squiggle


MrNobody01
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 7:22 am 
ooh this look lovely! will give it a spin at work today! :-) thanks for sharing! :-)

doughnut
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 3:28 pm 
I'll give it a go. :)

burner
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 9:39 pm 
Nice one folks, hope you like it :)

