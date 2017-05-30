HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue May 30, 2017 5:25 pm




Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: I disagree
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 7:10 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22352
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Wanna make something of it?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 7:23 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2691
Location: hidden in madness
Sure! :-D

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 12:11 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9550
Location: Manchester
Agree to disagree.

_________________
Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 1:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22352
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Disagree to agree

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 3:14 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9550
Location: Manchester
Make up sex.

I've been making it up for years!

_________________
Image
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 4:09 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72926
Location: Rugnut
Can I make it into pie?

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
_j_
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 4:42 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 77
Can a pie make it into you?
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: I disagree
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 4:55 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72926
Location: Rugnut
Only through my piehole.

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
