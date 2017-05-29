Forum Veteran

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -25052017/ Forgot to post this on here at the time, but jumped on to NSB to do a cover show last week. Start things out mega funky before the usual trek through breaks genres, even throwing in a few tearout (!) tunes towards the end. No tracklist, but show includes tunes by Kool and the Gang, Stex, Myagi, DJ Format & Abdominal, Drumattic Twins, Plump DJs, Platinum Mules, Backdraft, Chris Carter, JDS and Primal Scream. Enjoy!

