OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 5:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5586
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
Forgot to post this on here at the time, but jumped on to NSB to do a cover show last week. Start things out mega funky before the usual trek through breaks genres, even throwing in a few tearout (!) tunes towards the end. No tracklist, but show includes tunes by Kool and the Gang, Stex, Myagi, DJ Format & Abdominal, Drumattic Twins, Plump DJs, Platinum Mules, Backdraft, Chris Carter, JDS and Primal Scream. Enjoy!

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -25052017/

I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


