It is currently Wed May 31, 2017 11:21 am




  [ 5 posts ] 
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Its been a while.....
PostPosted: Thu May 25, 2017 9:23 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2693
Location: hidden in madness
Hi there, So its been a while since i`ve done any mixtapes all by my lonesome, but as they say, those who wait... so here it is in all its sound ;) this mix is meant to give you a snapshot of the sounds am loving at the moment. :-D

starts out on deep end of house and techno and ends up on the progressive side of house and techno.. hope you like :-)


[mixcloud]http://www.mixcloud.com/Mr_Nobody/its-been-a-while/[/mixcloud]


Link to track on SoundCloud

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud


doughnut
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 4:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72926
Location: Rugnut
I am going to listen in the car. Hope you're doing fine.

Oh look I has signature

MrNobody01
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 7:20 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2693
Location: hidden in madness
Hi doug, yes am doing better now:-) how are you? all well i hope? i think the tape will work nicely for driving :) have a great day/week :-)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
_j_
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 4:42 pm 
Noob
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 77
I'll give this a whirl tomorrow :)
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Wed May 31, 2017 7:51 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2693
Location: hidden in madness
_j_ wrote:
I'll give this a whirl tomorrow :)


Cheers :-)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
