Hi there, So its been a while since i`ve done any mixtapes all by my lonesome, but as they say, those who wait... so here it is in all its sound this mix is meant to give you a snapshot of the sounds am loving at the moment.
starts out on deep end of house and techno and ends up on the progressive side of house and techno.. hope you like
