HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Jun 01, 2017 1:03 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 13 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Allana's Prison Diary
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 2:08 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22359
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Day 24 - Got bummed again. Not as good as yesterday though. Truffle oil eggs were a little runny. I've applied for a shared cell.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 8:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17860
Location: synth
Day 24 - have been inducted into the aryan brotherhood
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 9:24 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9556
Location: Manchester
Day 24 - Thrown out of the Aryan Brotherhood for being too controversial. Been a long day. Gonna have a pot noodle and wank and go to bed.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 10:14 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17860
Location: synth
my new cellmate won't let me have that pot noodle

he's a real beaut too:
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu May 25, 2017 9:23 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22359
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Scute

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
emskina flange
PostPosted: Sat May 27, 2017 1:55 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Feb 05, 2004 4:11 pm
Posts: 51000
Location: man, where can i buy a reliable and cheap wok?
:seen:
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 5:56 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22359
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Day 54

I've lost track of the days.

Party on E wing was of the hook!!! Gonna convert to Islam coz the food is better.

Speed dating tonight :nerv: wish me luck :woo:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 12:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5828
Location: the Netherlands
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Day 24 - Got bummed again. Not as good as yesterday though. Truffle oil eggs were a little runny. I've applied for a shared cell.


Runny eggs eh? (go look that up on google, the urban dictionary has an entry on it).

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 2:19 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15252
Location: Mad beef
:lol:

_________________
Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
PostPosted: Mon May 29, 2017 4:25 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72927
Location: Rugnut
Poor Allan

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 11:06 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22359
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
John 3B 40C 1W
Faisal M 4B 2W
RL 2T 13C 1B
Robbo 27C 3B 16V 7T 2W (get this down)
Lugz 23C 3W (Court in June)

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 12:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17860
Location: synth
Day 53

Have learnt how to hide my hashish from the screws.

Apparently most people can only manage a quarter

Ha ! I can fit two ounces and still have space for the shank I'm making
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Jun 01, 2017 12:56 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9556
Location: Manchester
Day 76 mandem reached 4 da meckel but I n I gone slashed tha raastclaat. ne

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 13 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 7 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk