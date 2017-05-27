HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sat May 27, 2017 5:59 pm




Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Allana's Prison Diary
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 2:08 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22349
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Day 24 - Got bummed again. Not as good as yesterday though. Truffle oil eggs were a little runny. I've applied for a shared cell.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 8:15 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17853
Location: synth
Day 24 - have been inducted into the aryan brotherhood
Watoo
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 9:24 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9547
Location: Manchester
Day 24 - Thrown out of the Aryan Brotherhood for being too controversial. Been a long day. Gonna have a pot noodle and wank and go to bed.

TT_
PostPosted: Wed May 24, 2017 10:14 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17853
Location: synth
my new cellmate won't let me have that pot noodle

he's a real beaut too:
Image
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu May 25, 2017 9:23 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22349
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Scute

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


emskina flange
PostPosted: Sat May 27, 2017 1:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Feb 05, 2004 4:11 pm
Posts: 51000
Location: man, where can i buy a reliable and cheap wok?
:seen:
