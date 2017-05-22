Noob

Track Preview:

https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools/magic-dream







This new Live project features fat basslines, emotional progressive melodies, psy FX, space pads and psychedelic 303 style synths.



The project contains a mix of audio and MIDI allowing the user to explore the inner workings of a Psy-Progressive production arrangement and more. An excellent learning tool, or base for your next Progressive Psy track!



This project was inspired by well known Psy Prog artists including: Protoculture, Liquid Soul, Vibrasphere, Ace Ventura, Symbolic, Zyce and One Function.



Note: The project is compatible with Ableton Live 8.2 and higher. The project also requires Ableton’s ‘Operator’ synthesiser. Please ensure that you are using the latest version of Ableton Live 8 or higher to avoid issues when loading your new Ableton Live Template. Fully compatible with Live 9.



download now:

http://www.dancemidisamples.com/ant-ali ... dream.html







CONTACT:

