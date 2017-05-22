HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon May 22, 2017 8:47 am




speedsound
PostPosted: Mon May 22, 2017 2:49 am 
Noob
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 53
Track Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools/magic-dream



This new Live project features fat basslines, emotional progressive melodies, psy FX, space pads and psychedelic 303 style synths.

The project contains a mix of audio and MIDI allowing the user to explore the inner workings of a Psy-Progressive production arrangement and more. An excellent learning tool, or base for your next Progressive Psy track!

This project was inspired by well known Psy Prog artists including: Protoculture, Liquid Soul, Vibrasphere, Ace Ventura, Symbolic, Zyce and One Function.

Note: The project is compatible with Ableton Live 8.2 and higher. The project also requires Ableton’s ‘Operator’ synthesiser. Please ensure that you are using the latest version of Ableton Live 8 or higher to avoid issues when loading your new Ableton Live Template. Fully compatible with Live 9.

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/ant-ali ... dream.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix



CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


