HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sun May 21, 2017 4:35 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Sat May 20, 2017 10:34 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5585
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
Jumped on to do a cover show tonight, None of the funky stuff this time, kept things very much on a nu skool vibe with tunes from Waveform, Makesome Breaksome, Bushwacka!, Jim Shimmer, Chris Carter, Koma and Bones, PMT, Blim and Rennie Pilgrem. Happy listening!

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -20052017/

_________________
I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk