Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 62



Link to track on SoundCloud



"WIP of an old Breakbeat tune..."





The Production came out pretty crisp on this one, I'd be curious to know if anyone hears anything out of order on their system.

"WIP of an old Breakbeat tune..."The Production came out pretty crisp on this one, I'd be curious to know if anyone hears anything out of order on their system.

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym _________________



