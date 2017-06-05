HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
Please ensure this thread title format is followed, otherwise events may be moved to the Events (OLD) forum or deleted without warning.



stevemangled
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 9:58 am 
Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2003 10:44 pm
Posts: 469
Tangled Breaks 20th Anniversary,
Sound Control, 1 New Wakefieild Street, Manchester, M16NP
Saturday 8th July, 11pm - 4am

£10 earlybirds until April 1st, £12 adv £15 otd

Room 1: Tangled Breaks

Bushwacka! (Plank records set)
Chris Hybrid (classic breaks set)
Steve Thorpe / Herbie Saccani

Room 2: Tangled Vs Boxed

Terry Pointon / DJ Rascal
Sean Kenny / Rob Orr / Ben Ikin

Tangled Breaks are very pleased to announce Bushwacka! (Just Be) to play the 20th anniversary party. Matthew (Bushwacka) B will be playing an exclusive Plank records breakbeat set, incorporating everything from old skoool electro, Bushwacka breaksbeat classics and brand new material.

Bushwacka! breakbeat tunes have been a hammered by all the big players on the scene over the last 20 years and it is a real honour to have him finally perform for Tangled Breaks after all these years.

Alongside Bushwacka is Tangled favourite Chris Hybrid playing a quality classic breakbeat set in his own unique euphoric style. Joining Steve will be Tangled Breaks original resident and Moovin festival founder, Herbie Sacanni spinning a mix of breaks and beats that shaped the sound of Tangled Breaks.

Room 2 is hosted Tangled founder and resident Terry Pointon. Joining Terry will be Tangled resident, DJ Rascal and one time Phoenix resident Sean Kenny alongside Manchesters Boxed clubnight DJs, Rob Orr and Ben Ikin, who also frequented Tangled at the Phoenix back in the day. Room 2 is basically a Phoenix reunion, bringing together all those people who met and raved at the legendary club all those years ago.

Basically its Tangled only with breaks in the main room :)

£10 earlybird tickets available from skiddle
£12 advanced
£15 on the door.

Facebook : Tangled / justbebushwacka / boxed: music

Soundcloud: Djstevethorpe / justbebushwacka / tangled-manchester

£12 Tickets available here - https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manche ... /12911727/

_OhGee
PostPosted: Sun May 21, 2017 5:27 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15252
Location: Mad beef
I would be all over this were it not for FreeRotation.

Would be amazing to see Bushwacka!

Mixcloud | Soundcloud
laarpp
PostPosted: Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:15 am 
Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2005 12:39 am
Posts: 22
Location: Mill Hill
Decks or laptop?
stevemangled
PostPosted: Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:46 pm 
Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2003 10:44 pm
Posts: 469
I cannot speak for Bushwacka but the other DJs are playing off 1210s and pioneer 2000 cdjs
