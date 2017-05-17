HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
thegulfgateproject
PostPosted: Tue May 16, 2017 10:57 pm 
Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 1:29 am
Posts: 63
Two hot new remixes of Gosize - Dreams coming your way. First up is the Kodek Remix with a progressive, future-forward reworking complete with floating pads over a tough tear-out bassline. Quadrat Beat rounds out the remix package, bringing back the original vocal sample and layering in a hot peak-time drum kit that will get the dance floor rumbling along.

Click on link below to preview and purchase:
https://www.beatport.com/release/dreams-remixed/2011696

