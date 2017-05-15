Joined: Wed Aug 25, 2004 4:46 pm Posts: 565 Location: Sydney, AU
Well, after a sizeable weekend last weekend, we can finally make available our recorded set from S*A*S*H By Day at Greenwood Hotel: Andrew Fazzolari—the other half of Attic—and I, opening the afternoon's proceedings.
Of course, just two days earlier, we'd hosted our second Attic event—with Nachtbraker joining us as our very special guest—so it was fitting and incredibly enjoyable to share the bill with Maurits once again, in the wonderful sunny surroundings of North Sydney on a Sunday afternoon.
This particular mix is a deeper, slower affair: 110–114 BPM melodic goodness; and a fairly decent insight into our musical ethos, and the sound we're pushing for our Attic brand—minus the disco flavours, of course.
Massive thanks to the S*A*S*H crew for the opportunity, and the hospitality over the course of the afternoon. We enjoyed ourselves immensely and your brand is an absolute credit to our Sydney scene.
So, with that, we hope you enjoy this one, wherever you find yourself...
