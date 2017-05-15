Poster-lite

S*A*S*H By Day at Greenwood Hotel: Andrew Fazzolari—the other half of Attic—and I, opening the afternoon's proceedings.



Of course, just two days earlier, we'd hosted our second Nachtbraker joining us as our very special guest—so it was fitting and incredibly enjoyable to share the bill with Maurits once again, in the wonderful sunny surroundings of North Sydney on a Sunday afternoon.



This particular mix is a deeper, slower affair: 110–114 BPM melodic goodness; and a fairly decent insight into our musical ethos, and the sound we're pushing for our Attic brand—minus the disco flavours, of course.



Massive thanks to the S*A*S*H crew for the opportunity, and the hospitality over the course of the afternoon. We enjoyed ourselves immensely and your brand is an absolute credit to our Sydney scene.



So, with that, we hope you enjoy this one, wherever you find yourself...



Comments and feedback always welcome!



x





: Tracklisting:

01 : Funky Fat - 'Ride In The City' (Matt Hughes Remix) [Outcross Records]

02 : Makybee Diva - 'Untitled' (Original Mix) [Smallville Records]

03 : Giovanni Damico - 'Fella On A Cloud' (Original Mix) [Geography Records]

04 : Giovanni Damico - 'Saturn' (Original Mix) [ArtfulDivision]

05 : Dirtytwo - 'The Remedy' (Dirtytwo Remix) [Razor-N-Tape Records]

06 : Andy Hart - 'Keep On' (Original Mix) [Dikso Records]

07 : Jestofunk ft. Wendy Lewis - 'Mama Blues' (Atjazz Remix) [Big Blue Records]

08 : The Tortoise - 'Last Night' (Genius Of Time Remix) [Kolour Recordings]

09 : Salut 80 - 'Real' (Original Mix) [Kolour Recordings]

10 : Matthias Vogt - 'Chanterelle' (Original Mix) [Suol]

11 : Benedek & Noble - 'Ocean Side' (Edit) [CDR]

12 : Nufrequency ft. Ben Onono - 'Fallen Hero' (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix) [Rebirth]

13 : Jazzuelle - 'The Vollard Suite' (Original Mix) [SubSensual]

14 : Giovanni Damico - 'It's Alright' (Original Mix) [ArtfulDivision]

15 : Jack J. - 'Atmosphere' (Original Mix) [Future Times]

16 : New Franklin Theory - 'Overhill Road Variation #2' (Original Mix) [Outplay]

17 : Jack J. - 'Something (On My Mind)' (Original Mix) [Mood Hut]

18 : Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda - 'Why Look Back' (Original Mix) [Clarity Recordings]

19 : Anthony Nicholson - 'Tribes Of Chant (World Dance)' (Original Mix) [Peacefrog Records]

20 : Real J. - 'One Love' (Original Mix) [Waxtefacts]

21 : Kapote - 'Tell Tony' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

22 : Tell - 'What Can U Do For Me' (Original Mix) [Quartet Series] – out on 15 May!

