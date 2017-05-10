It's been a while but I've made a new ambient / chillout mix to continue the 'Nostep' series.
Mixcloud:https://www.mixcloud.com/OG/nostep-iv/
Download link:https://we.tl/ltd5fg1q16
Tracklisting:
01. Bibio - The Way You Talk (feat. Gotye)
02. Odd Nosdam - Flames on Tape
03. Zero 7 - Last Light (feat. Jose Gonzalez)
04. Nonkeen - Re:turn!
05. Four Tet - Fuji Check
06. Hidden Rivers - September Sun Memory
07. Boards of Canada - Heard from Telegraph Lines
08. Daft Punk - On/Off
09. Booka Shade - The Birds and Beats at the Window
10. Odd Nosdam - Endless 432
11. Konx-Om-Pax - At The Lake
12. Dam-Funk - Junie's Re-transmission
13. Lone - Breeze Out
14. Datasette - Rain Theme
15. Nathan Fake - Bawsey
16. Max Cooper - Unbounded
17. Wagon Christ - Intro
18. Machinedrum - Endless <3
19. Nils Frahm - Says
20. Ital Tek - Jenova