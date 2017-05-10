HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed May 10, 2017 4:53 pm




_OhGee
 Post subject: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:07 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15243
Location: a strangely isolated place
It's been a while but I've made a new ambient / chillout mix to continue the 'Nostep' series.

Mixcloud:

https://www.mixcloud.com/OG/nostep-iv/

Download link:

https://we.tl/ltd5fg1q16

Tracklisting:

01. Bibio - The Way You Talk (feat. Gotye)
02. Odd Nosdam - Flames on Tape
03. Zero 7 - Last Light (feat. Jose Gonzalez)
04. Nonkeen - Re:turn!
05. Four Tet - Fuji Check
06. Hidden Rivers - September Sun Memory
07. Boards of Canada - Heard from Telegraph Lines
08. Daft Punk - On/Off
09. Booka Shade - The Birds and Beats at the Window
10. Odd Nosdam - Endless 432
11. Konx-Om-Pax - At The Lake
12. Dam-Funk - Junie's Re-transmission
13. Lone - Breeze Out
14. Datasette - Rain Theme
15. Nathan Fake - Bawsey
16. Max Cooper - Unbounded
17. Wagon Christ - Intro
18. Machinedrum - Endless <3
19. Nils Frahm - Says
20. Ital Tek - Jenova

_________________
No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud


Last edited by _OhGee on Wed May 10, 2017 3:02 pm, edited 1 time in total.

MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 7:54 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2680
Location: hidden in madness
this looks very nice! thanks for sharing! :-)

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
hubie
 Post subject: Re: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 11:22 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43557
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
This is ace. I've been meaning to do something similar for summertime vibes :)

_________________
hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
Image
_j_
 Post subject: Re: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 2:19 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 68
OG is there somewhere I can get to all your old Nostep mixes?
_OhGee
 Post subject: Re: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 3:02 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15243
Location: a strangely isolated place
Edited with download link.

They are all on Mixcloud, however I will re-do them shortly and make download links available for proper offline listening :)

_________________
No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 4:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14671
Location: Bcz Techno
I <3 your Nosteps <3

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


_OhGee
 Post subject: Re: OG - Nostep IV
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 4:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15243
Location: a strangely isolated place
Here are download links to all the previous mixes via Dropbox. Lemme know if there are any issues with this.

Nostep I: https://www.dropbox.com/s/wftg55cr5u9bs ... I.mp3?dl=0
Nostep II: https://www.dropbox.com/s/h5ezzg5zzlq1z ... I.mp3?dl=0
Nostep III: https://www.dropbox.com/s/g42dytpoinqd5 ... I.mp3?dl=0

_________________
No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
