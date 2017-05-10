Forum Veteran

It's only on Mixcloud for now but I'll be making it available for download sometime soon.



https://www.mixcloud.com/OG/nostep-iv/



Tracklisting:



01. Bibio - The Way You Talk (feat. Gotye)

02. Odd Nosdam - Flames on Tape

03. Zero 7 - Last Light (feat. Jose Gonzalez)

04. Nonkeen - Re:turn!

05. Four Tet - Fuji Check

06. Hidden Rivers - September Sun Memory

07. Boards of Canada - Heard from Telegraph Lines

08. Daft Punk - On/Off

09. Booka Shade - The Birds and Beats at the Window

10. Odd Nosdam - Endless 432

11. Konx-Om-Pax - At The Lake

12. Dam-Funk - Junie's Re-transmission

13. Lone - Breeze Out

14. Datasette - Rain Theme

15. Nathan Fake - Bawsey

16. Max Cooper - Unbounded

17. Wagon Christ - Intro

18. Machinedrum - Endless <3

19. Nils Frahm - Says

