It is currently Wed May 10, 2017 4:53 pm




Author Message
ag4111
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 4:28 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108252
Location: 20%
Post up your recent faves.

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image


BLista
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 4:29 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46051
I could see Binplants wearing these

Image
BLista
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 4:32 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46051
and you in these Allan

Image
TT_
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 5:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17832
Location: synth
trainers are for manchildren
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 7:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Do u mean golf shoes?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


_OhGee
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:04 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15243
Location: a strangely isolated place
Image

No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
doughnut
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 8:25 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72918
Location: Rugnut
I bought these a week ago, cause my Timberland's split. I ran for a bus in them so they must be trainers.
Untitled-1.jpg


Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
_j_
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 2:16 pm 
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 68
OG those are either incredible or awful...
BLista
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 4:50 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46051
_j_ wrote:
OG those are either incredible or awful...

They are jut a mock up - but the prototype is said to be a working 808 incorporated into the shoe

http://www.synthtopia.com/content/2017/ ... ing-shoes/
