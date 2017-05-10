HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed May 10, 2017 12:20 am




ag4111
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 4:28 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108249
Location: 20%
Post up your recent faves.

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image


BLista
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 4:29 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46047
I could see Binplants wearing these

Image
BLista
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 4:32 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46047
and you in these Allan

Image
TT_
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 5:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17828
Location: synth
trainers are for manchildren
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue May 09, 2017 7:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22320
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Do u mean golf shoes?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


_OhGee
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:04 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15241
Location: a strangely isolated place
Image

No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
