Hi gang.
I’m back on the NSB Radio
interwaves tonight with another show packed with banging beats and the occasional mumble on the microphone.
This time around I’ve got lots of quality, fresh new tuna for your ears, including a celebration of the 22nd anniversary re-release of Leftfield
‘s seminal dance music masterpiece Leftism
, featuring brand-spanking new remixes of tracks from the album by the likes of Skream
and Ben Sims
, as well as one or two originals just for good measure.
I’ll also be spinning the usual eclectic selection of funk, hip hop, electro, house, breaks and more.Hubie Sounds 127 – Tuesday 9th May @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com
* Click here to visit NSB Radio
* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)
* Click here to join us in the Chatroom
* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!
Hubie x