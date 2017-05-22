HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon May 22, 2017 6:45 pm




Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:21 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12005
Location: cuntford
I was speaking with a green party member in the pub the other day, the one who ran for our local election. one of the things she said was that the government in charge needs a change to the financial system. "Like what?" I asked. "Cheaper interest rates for the poor" :| really? :lol: :facepalm:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud

Link to track on SoundCloud
CBW
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 8:40 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jun 17, 2004 1:22 pm
Posts: 12437
Location: You're so stark ravin' Normal!
I've just had a revolutionary idea! let's raise a peoples army and seize control of the state!

https://soundcloud.com/irreverencesoundsystem

Twitter - @Irreverence_SS
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/irreverencesoundsystem
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Thu May 11, 2017 1:03 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22343
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Must we?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


mu_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Tue May 16, 2017 4:50 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38366
Image
Deft
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Tue May 16, 2017 5:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Jun 12, 2004 9:36 am
Posts: 1630
Location: Canterbury
May always reminds me of a skeksis

Image
BLista
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 17, 2017 5:18 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46060
Image
CBW
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Fri May 19, 2017 5:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jun 17, 2004 1:22 pm
Posts: 12437
Location: You're so stark ravin' Normal!
Yes!

https://soundcloud.com/irreverencesoundsystem

Twitter - @Irreverence_SS
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/irreverencesoundsystem
shaman
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sun May 21, 2017 9:52 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37695
A conservative Party sounds pretty shit tbh. What's the music like?

Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 22, 2017 10:55 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9543
Location: Manchester
Middle of the road breaks from 2009.

Image
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 22, 2017 11:59 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12005
Location: cuntford
as bad as that. holy sheets

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 22, 2017 3:41 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22343
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Lest we forget... they're are all cunts

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Deft
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 22, 2017 5:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Jun 12, 2004 9:36 am
Posts: 1630
Location: Canterbury
Breaks - Strong and Steady since 2009
