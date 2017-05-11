Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm

Posts: 11991

Location: cuntford

really? I was speaking with a green party member in the pub the other day, the one who ran for our local election. one of the things she said was that the government in charge needs a change to the financial system. "Like what?" I asked. "Cheaper interest rates for the poor"really?

