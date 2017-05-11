HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: FROSTED BREAKS LIVE FROM THE MIDWEST USA!!!...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu May 11, 2017 3:13 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 18 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11991
Location: cuntford
I was speaking with a green party member in the pub the other day, the one who ran for our local election. one of the things she said was that the government in charge needs a change to the financial system. "Like what?" I asked. "Cheaper interest rates for the poor" :| really? :lol: :facepalm:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
CBW
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 8:40 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jun 17, 2004 1:22 pm
Posts: 12436
Location: You're so stark ravin' Normal!
I've just had a revolutionary idea! let's raise a peoples army and seize control of the state!

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/irreverencesoundsystem

Twitter - @Irreverence_SS
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/irreverencesoundsystem
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Thu May 11, 2017 1:03 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22328
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Must we?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 18 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 12 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk