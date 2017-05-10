HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed May 10, 2017 2:03 pm




CBW
 Post subject: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sat May 06, 2017 3:42 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jun 17, 2004 1:22 pm
Posts: 12434
Location: You're so stark ravin' Normal!
What a bunch of shits, I told you they were.

https://soundcloud.com/irreverencesoundsystem

Twitter - @Irreverence_SS
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/irreverencesoundsystem


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sat May 06, 2017 5:00 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17832
Location: synth
Sadly ceebeebro there are no tories here to argue with

Except ag4111
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 12:20 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22321
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
In what way?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 3:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17832
Location: synth
badbro you can pretend to be tory but we all know you're a trot
Deft
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 6:38 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Jun 12, 2004 9:36 am
Posts: 1628
Location: Canterbury
Luckily I'm in the top 0.00001 % so it's win-win. I am aligned with labour values so happy if they win, but if the tories stay in they'll sort me out with a tax break or something.
ag4111
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 7:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108252
Location: 20%
They're awesome 8)

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 12:42 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17832
Location: synth
ag betty you tory whore

would you fuck theresa may agbetty ?

if so how ?
CBW
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 7:39 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jun 17, 2004 1:22 pm
Posts: 12434
Location: You're so stark ravin' Normal!
Dan supports ukip I saw him wearing their away strip.

https://soundcloud.com/irreverencesoundsystem

Twitter - @Irreverence_SS
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/irreverencesoundsystem
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 10:39 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11990
Location: cuntford
The tax breaks are a necessary evil, unfortunately. Without tax breaks to big corps this country would go down the toilet. The jobs and business they bring props up our fake economy along with expensive house prices although they go hand in hand with lots of business, therefore jobs, being available here. Otherwise, we have nothing to offer that will encourage businesses to base themselves in the UK (expensive labour, employee biased employment law). Cameron knew this which I believe is the reason he was against brexit. Expect more of the same going forward.

_OhGee
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:03 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15241
Location: a strangely isolated place
I was hoping you'd be inviting us to a party that wouldn't get too out of control.

No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Danny
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 6:43 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5821
Location: the Netherlands
Doomo wrote:
The tax breaks are a necessary evil, unfortunately. Without tax breaks to big corps this country would go down the toilet. The jobs and business they bring props up our fake economy along with expensive house prices although they go hand in hand with lots of business, therefore jobs, being available here. Otherwise, we have nothing to offer that will encourage businesses to base themselves in the UK (expensive labour, employee biased employment law). Cameron knew this which I believe is the reason he was against brexit. Expect more of the same going forward.


Tax breaks are one of the biggest items being discussed in the EU. Aim is to eliminate them as much as possible, to create a fair playground across the entire EU. So no, they are not a necessary evil, that's just what most major corporations want you to believe.

ag4111
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 9:38 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108252
Location: 20%
Here she is

Image

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 9:42 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11990
Location: cuntford
The UK has been pillaging other countries and money laundering for years (caymen islands etc). why do you think we have a relatively "decent" economy? It's not because we have any natural resource or cheap labour to offer. The trade deficit has been negative for 25 years plus:

http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/balance-of-trade

With all this money continually leaving the country how come we still appear to be a relatively rich nation? Its all fake and the tax breaks is one way of propping it all up. I agree that it isnt fair and other countries want rid but for the UK it would spell disaster for the economy.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 11:56 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17832
Location: synth
Tax breaks are the only kind of breaks I care about tbh

I'll be voting Tory
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Conservative party
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:16 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22321
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
TT_ wrote:
Tax breaks are the only kind of breaks I care about tbh

I'll be voting Tory



I knew you'd come round

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


