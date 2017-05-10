Doomo wrote:

The tax breaks are a necessary evil, unfortunately. Without tax breaks to big corps this country would go down the toilet. The jobs and business they bring props up our fake economy along with expensive house prices although they go hand in hand with lots of business, therefore jobs, being available here. Otherwise, we have nothing to offer that will encourage businesses to base themselves in the UK (expensive labour, employee biased employment law). Cameron knew this which I believe is the reason he was against brexit. Expect more of the same going forward.

Tax breaks are one of the biggest items being discussed in the EU. Aim is to eliminate them as much as possible, to create a fair playground across the entire EU. So no, they are not a necessary evil, that's just what most major corporations want you to believe.