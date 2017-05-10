HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed May 10, 2017 2:03 pm




alex_virr
 Post subject: [tune] Hypercube
PostPosted: Sat May 06, 2017 2:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25168
Location: technaux
New one from me, coming out on May 12 on Micropope Recordings. Weird hybrid house and bass / melodic thing.


Link to track on SoundCloud

Strontium Music

SOUNDCLOUD


Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: [tune] Hypercube
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 9:09 pm 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 56
The Pad in the beginning is sorta Blade Runnerish. The Production is spot on for this, clear, no distortion, and full of color. The KD & SD are nice and big. Cool Fill around the 1 minute mark. Nice Build at 1:21.

Cool Nuskool Fill at 2:00... I wish there was more of that. Neat edits on the Bass every 32. The Lead at 2:40 sounds a bit hollow, I wish it was a hair brighter, but it sounds like you did that on purpose to put it in the back of the Mix, if that was your aim, I see why you did it.

The vocal sample on the Breakdown around 3:40ish is slightly buried in the Mix during that section, sounds great towards the end of the tune though... but I've always had trouble hearing samples. The 303ish Lead around 4:00+ is neat, at 4:22 I like how you start opening the Filter Cutoff on it... I wish you would have gone further with it and really let it go!! That Nuskool Fill at 4:50 is raw, love that patch.

5:25 - ah, I can hear that sample perfectly now.. cool delayed edit on it at the end. The Mixout is not long enough imo. I would have doubled or quadrupled it. It's solid the way you did it, but I'd prefer it longer for a nice and long Mix. 8)

Sweet lil House tune, a lot of effort went into this I can see... I'd play this as a second or third tune in a Set.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: [tune] Hypercube
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 12:17 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11990
Location: cuntford
Sounds like a modern take on the early 2000s trancey prog. Whilst the bassline is basic I could imagine it sounding absolutely banging on the big system.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
