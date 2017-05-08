Noob

Cool Nuskool Fill at 2:00... I wish there was more of that. Neat edits on the Bass every 32. The Lead at 2:40 sounds a bit hollow, I wish it was a hair brighter, but it sounds like you did that on purpose to put it in the back of the Mix, if that was your aim, I see why you did it.



The vocal sample on the Breakdown around 3:40ish is slightly buried in the Mix during that section, sounds great towards the end of the tune though... but I've always had trouble hearing samples. The 303ish Lead around 4:00+ is neat, at 4:22 I like how you start opening the Filter Cutoff on it... I wish you would have gone further with it and really let it go!! That Nuskool Fill at 4:50 is raw, love that patch.



5:25 - ah, I can hear that sample perfectly now.. cool delayed edit on it at the end. The Mixout is not long enough imo. I would have doubled or quadrupled it. It's solid the way you did it, but I'd prefer it longer for a nice and long Mix.



