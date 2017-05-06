Regular Reader

Finally my new album is ready!

Until 21th May 2017 is freedownload

available here

http://www.youngnrg.eu/Promo/Stex_SOF2_Promo.zip





12 tracks [NRG1723]

Young NRG Productions

Review:

Super prolific Young NRG Productions bossguy Stex slaps down his first album of the year.

Spirit Of Funk Vol.2

And The title says it all.

Here, Ricci presents a bumper selection of disco-funk inspired tracks from his personal archive.

Musically it's surprisingly diverse, offering a mix of tweaked re-edits , cut-up disco-funk jams featuring familiar disco, boogie samples and ghettofunk style.

This guy is always on top form and he's released an ocean of good stuff, but “Alright Baby” must be the illest.

Bouncy funk basslines and a gorgeous 4/4 kick for all your DJ needs. Quintessential breakbeat funk & grooves!



TRACKLIST



Discotronik

Funky Brother

Alright Baby

Peace Love & Funk

Funkymusic

Forever Funk

Time To Set It Out

Funkyblack

Dasya - Get Funked Up

Dasya - Spacefunky Ship

2hot2hold

It’s Tight Like That







Checkout the previews



Link to track on SoundCloud





18th may 2017 - save the date! Just calling to invite you. I’ll present my new album with all tracks mixed!

19 GMT NRG LIVE SHOW & NSB RADIO Present: Spirit Of Funk 2 by Stex

biglove <3



