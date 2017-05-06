12 tracks [NRG1723] Young NRG Productions Review: Super prolific Young NRG Productions bossguy Stex slaps down his first album of the year. Spirit Of Funk Vol.2 And The title says it all. Here, Ricci presents a bumper selection of disco-funk inspired tracks from his personal archive. Musically it's surprisingly diverse, offering a mix of tweaked re-edits , cut-up disco-funk jams featuring familiar disco, boogie samples and ghettofunk style. This guy is always on top form and he's released an ocean of good stuff, but “Alright Baby” must be the illest. Bouncy funk basslines and a gorgeous 4/4 kick for all your DJ needs. Quintessential breakbeat funk & grooves!
TRACKLIST
Discotronik Funky Brother Alright Baby Peace Love & Funk Funkymusic Forever Funk Time To Set It Out Funkyblack Dasya - Get Funked Up Dasya - Spacefunky Ship 2hot2hold It’s Tight Like That
18th may 2017 - save the date! Just calling to invite you. I’ll present my new album with all tracks mixed! http://nsbradio.co.uk 19 GMT NRG LIVE SHOW & NSB RADIO Present: Spirit Of Funk 2 by Stex biglove <3
