dj stex
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 11:36 pm 
Hi nuskoolbreaks

Finally my new album is ready!
Until 21th May 2017 is freedownload
available here
http://www.youngnrg.eu/Promo/Stex_SOF2_Promo.zip
12 tracks [NRG1723]
Young NRG Productions
Review:
Super prolific Young NRG Productions bossguy Stex slaps down his first album of the year.
Spirit Of Funk Vol.2
And The title says it all.
Here, Ricci presents a bumper selection of disco-funk inspired tracks from his personal archive.
Musically it's surprisingly diverse, offering a mix of tweaked re-edits , cut-up disco-funk jams featuring familiar disco, boogie samples and ghettofunk style.
This guy is always on top form and he's released an ocean of good stuff, but “Alright Baby” must be the illest.
Bouncy funk basslines and a gorgeous 4/4 kick for all your DJ needs. Quintessential breakbeat funk & grooves!

TRACKLIST

Discotronik
Funky Brother
Alright Baby
Peace Love & Funk
Funkymusic
Forever Funk
Time To Set It Out
Funkyblack
Dasya - Get Funked Up
Dasya - Spacefunky Ship
2hot2hold
It’s Tight Like That

Checkout the previews

Link to track on SoundCloud


18th may 2017 - save the date! Just calling to invite you. I’ll present my new album with all tracks mixed!
http://nsbradio.co.uk 19 GMT NRG LIVE SHOW & NSB RADIO Present: Spirit Of Funk 2 by Stex
biglove <3

