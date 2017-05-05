HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri May 05, 2017 12:12 pm




dj stex
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 10:05 am 
Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2007 2:59 am
Posts: 182
Location: italy
Young NRG Productions x http://www.nsbradio.co.uk pres. The NRG Live Show UK​ hosted by dj stex: Guest Mixes by Jellyfunk Allstars​ x Dj Ekl [04th May 2017]:

https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... h-may-2017
https://hearthis.at/stex/set/nrg-live-s ... nd-dj-ekl/
https://www.mixcloud.com/stex/nrg-live- ... -may-2017/
http://archives.nsbradio.co.uk/index.ph ... by%20Stex/

Tracklists:
I. Jellyfunk Allstars:
Parts 1 and 6 - Cristos3PO
Parts 2 and 4 - Big Hans 404
Parts 3 and 5 - Toby Kenobi
Yoda and Obi Wan Kenobi played by John Mankellow
II. Dj Ekl:
01 : DJ EKL_FUNK LAND - 00-02:04
02 : DJ EKL & BBK_SUMMERTIME FUNK - 02:04-04:09
03 : DJ EKL & BBK_FRESH 2 - 04:09-05:55
04 : CHAOS THEORY + DJ EKL + BBK_SWEET TALKER - 04:99-08:18
05 : DJ EKL & BBK_SWING RHYTHM - 08:18-10:04
06 : DJ EKL & BBK_BANDWAGON - 10:04-11:33
07 : DJ EKL & BBK_LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER - 11:33-13:02
08 : DJ EKL & BBK_CRAZY CAT - 13:02-14:13
09 : DJ EKL & BBK_FUNK BLASTER - 14:13-16:17
10 : DJ EKL & BBK_RIGHT NOW - 16:17-18:22
11 : DJ EKL & BBK_IN TRAFFIC - 18:22-20:09
12 : GRID DIVISION + DJ EKL + BBK_ON THE TOP OF THE WORLD - 20:19-21:39
13 : DJ EKL & BBK_UP FOR THE NIGHT - 21:39-23:25
14 : DJ EKL & BKK_UNKNOW - 23:25-26:15
15 : DJ EKL + ROYAL BLOOD + BBK - 26:15-29:48
16 : DJ EKL & BBK_THE GRAPEVINE - 29:48-32:17
---------------— BREAKBEAT —------------—
17 : SHADE K & BBK_PHONE CALL [ DJ EKL REMIX ] 32:17-34:31
18 : DJ EKL + DMONEY + BBK_GAME OF TROWDOWN - 34:31-36:29
19 : DJ EKL + DMONEY + TCUBE + BBK_GAIA - 36:29-38:40
20 : DJ EKL & BBK_PARTY IN MIAMI - 38:40-41:51
21 : DJ EKL & BBK_POWERMOVE - 41:51-43:46
22 : DJ EKL 6 BBK_CHECK IT OUT - 43:46-45:16
23 : DJ EKL FT THE DROPSTARZ_NIJA FREAK - 45:16-47:11
23 : DJ EKL FT THE DROPSTARZ_NO SLEEP - 47:11-50:09
24 : SHADE K + DJ EKL + BBK_MAKIN PROGRESS - 50:09-53:55
24 : DJ EKL & BBK_GAME OVER - 53:55-56:00
25 : ONDAMIKE + DJ EKL + BBK_MAKE ME FEEL - 56:00-60:00
Jellyfunk Allstars:
jellyfunkallstars@gmail.com
http://jellyfunkallstars.weebly.com
http://jfallstars.wixsite.com/jellyfunkallstars
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu3ECc ... 1JM4dMtcSg
https://twitter.com/jellyfunkuk
Dj Ekl:
ekls@hotmail.it
https://soundcloud.com/ekls
https://www.facebook.com/Dj-Ekl-316207575149671/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcIku ... t-lPiHYH4Q

Stex / Young Nrg:
https://hearthis.at/stex
https://www.mixcloud.com/stex
https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-productions
http://archives.nsbradio.co.uk/index.php
stefano.ricci73@gmail.com


