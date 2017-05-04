Noob

Saturday, June 3 at 10 PM - 7 AM



@ Boombox Lab, South Access Road ,E17 8AX, London





The launch party of Bahar's Magic Soup will celebrate the power of sharing, supporting and co-creating Bahar's 10 track album. Each track is being co-produced by Bahar Canca and some of her favourite artists to give you a real flavour of who she is and what she likes. All of the collaborating artists are performing at this very special event.



Make sure you come early and have a toast with a glass of Prosecco, which will be served as a complimentary welcome drink to everyone.



System 7

Aphid Moon

Mechanimal

M-THEORY

Nick Sentience

JOURNEY aka Jay OM

Bahar Canca

FluorEnzo and DuOhm





Giovanni Calemma

Aliji

Mysticism

Mara LeFay







Tickets:



Facebook:





