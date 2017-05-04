Bahar's Magic Soup Album Launch Party
Saturday, June 3 at 10 PM - 7 AM
@ Boombox Lab, South Access Road ,E17 8AX, London
The launch party of Bahar's Magic Soup will celebrate the power of sharing, supporting and co-creating Bahar's 10 track album. Each track is being co-produced by Bahar Canca and some of her favourite artists to give you a real flavour of who she is and what she likes. All of the collaborating artists are performing at this very special event.
Make sure you come early and have a toast with a glass of Prosecco, which will be served as a complimentary welcome drink to everyone.
System 7
Aphid Moon
Mechanimal
M-THEORY
Nick Sentience
JOURNEY aka Jay OM
Bahar Canca
FluorEnzo and DuOhm
Giovanni Calemma
Aliji
Mysticism
Mara LeFay
Tickets: http://bit.ly/2lzJXb5
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/268126030276423/