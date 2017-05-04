HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu May 04, 2017 12:06 pm




_j_
 Music posted by NSB folk
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 10:12 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 56
Is there any tracks or mixes posted over the years that you still listen to a lot?

I run to Nic's slow mixes 3 and 5 (was there a 4 and was there a 6?) and I still play Clodhoppa's A Version Therapy on a regular basis.

:baddancing:


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 10:54 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22314
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
https://m.mixcloud.com/Rawr_Rhythms/


Some from my bro.

Danny
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 11:35 am 
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5820
Location: the Netherlands
I still play P_Chill's NSB broadcasts regularly.

