Big Nick D
PostPosted: Wed May 03, 2017 10:39 am 
Bank Of Switches is back later this month.

Join us on Saturday 27th of May at legendary Brick Lane hot spot, Cafe 1001 for another night of underground house & techno.
As usual, it's free entry all night.

SAMANTHA BLACKBURN (Buntu)
EKO
BIG NICK D
HUBIE

RA page: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?954729
fb page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1852796404932635/
- - - - - -
Samantha Blackburn:
We're over the moon to have Buntu boss, Samantha Blackburn make her Switches debut. When she's not gracing the decks at nights as diverse as WYS! at fabric, Jaded & Get Diverted, she's promoting her own night, Buntu.

An experience more than an electronic musical event, Buntu hosts various underground house, tech house and techno DJs, live artists, visual artists and performers, all coming together on one night. Via Buntu, Samantha also hosts various music production workshops and events in South Africa.
https://soundcloud.com/samantha_blackburn
https://www.facebook.com/buntusound
- - - - - -
Eko:
Back at the controls for the second time, we're delighted to welcome back the force of nature that is Eko. A DJ career spanning over 25 years through various genres including residences at the likes of We Love Sundays at Space Ibiza, Ministry Of Sound, The Egg and worldwide appearances from New York to St Petersburg, including, most notably appearances in Berlin at a very well known underground top floor bar.

With many releases in the past on labels including LOT 49, Ministry of Sound, Spinout Records, Data Recordings and of course the legendary TooB Records & ﻿[﻿SIC﻿]﻿ Recordings you can be assured Eko will be doing the business through 2017 and beyond.
https://www.facebook.com/ekohausmusic/
https://www.mixcloud.com/BankOfSwitches ... x-011-eko/


*please bring photo ID & dancing shoes*
check out our exclusive mix series: http://www.mixcloud.com/bankofswitches

Image

Click here for my website
Click here for mixes I've made
Click here for Bank Of Switches


