HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu May 04, 2017 12:06 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 17 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Deano vs Daddy
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 10:54 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22314
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
That's the fella

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Deano vs Daddy
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 10:55 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17820
Location: synth
Oh how I have the horn for sweaty Betty
His well worn bellend is a bit vinigarettey
His filthy mind is simple and very petty
He always wanty wants but him no Getty Getty
He doesn't use Nescafé he prefers a bialetti
He can be found bumming sheep at the end of a jetty
He tried it on with Shilpa Shetty
The sight of him is not very pretty
He is in fact fairly sketty
In his japseye he keeps 250g of spaghetti
Oh how I long for a night with Betty
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 17 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AInferie, Majestic-12 [Bot] and 4 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk