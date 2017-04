Noob

Link to track on SoundCloud







1 -Gods Chior by Nixon

2 -Moody (Original Mix) by Alex Index

3 -Funk to the Brain (Marten Horger Remix) by Vanilla Ace, Cosella

4 -Only (Original Mix) by Evil Nine

5 -Everything Change (Evil Nine Remix) by Ink Project

6 -No Name (Original Mix) by T.R.O.

7- Jaco Garner - Loud MF (CLB Remix)

8 -Iaeatd (Original Mix) by Hervé, Taiki Nulight

9- 1, 2, 3, 4 (Original Mix) by Pelikann

10 -Fearless Hyena (Original Mix) by Mechanical Pressure

11 - 6 million Ways by BassDrop

12- Digital Breaks (Original mix) by Fabric

13- Further (Original Mix) by Daze Prism

14- Aups (Original Mix) by Yo Speed

15- Move (Ahee Remix) by Featurecast

16 -Under the Lights (Original Mix) by Stanton Warriors, Hybrid Theory

17 -Ready For This by Smash HiFi

18 -Lose Control (Guau Remix) by Arsa Ketoma

19 -Brighta Dayz by DJ Bark Lee

20 -Tether (Original Mix) by Urbani

21 -Back to be mine (Sketi Remix) by Outer Kid



https://soundcloud.com/djfabiof/frequen ... -your-eyes

https://www.mixcloud.com/fabiof/frequen ... your-eyes/

