It is currently Fri Apr 28, 2017 3:56 am




Clay [Bruno]
PostPosted: Fri Apr 28, 2017 2:42 am 
Happy Friday, boys and girls!

Here is my recorded set from my recent Peoples Club debut, playing upstairs in the bar from ten 'till midnight, last Friday night.

The crowd — and, indeed, the bar staff — were incredibly receptive and seemed to be enjoying the musical offerings; as was I.

I played a bunch of my current favourites, and snuck in a couple from a selection of Peoples Club favourites, too — Andy Hart, Axel Boman, Fouk, Nachtbraker, Lay-Far and Damiano von Erckert, to name just a few.

Special thanks to the birthday boy, Davi and Nergal for the booking consideration, too. I had a blast playing for you guys, and your 'People', and I really hope that translates through this mix, too.

So, with that, I hope you enjoy this one!

x

> Download Here

> Soundcloud Link

: Tracklisting:
01 : Mike Steva ft. Osunlade - 'ReSoulution' (Seven Davis Jr. Club Remix) [Yoruba Records]
02 : Boorane - 'V Rhytmah Jazza' (Original Mix) [In-Beat-Ween Music]
03 : The Barking Dogs ft. Tom Trago - 'Your High' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]
04 : Coeo - 'Torrow' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]
05 : Ethyene - 'Cinnamon Flavor' (Kumquat Remix) [Kyoku Records]
06 : Matthias Vogt - 'Chanterelle' (Original Mix) [Suol]
07 : Goshawk ft. Astral T. - 'My Heart' (Original Mix) [Hudd Traxx]
08 : Kai Alce ft. Rico & Kafele Bandele - 'Take A Chance' (Larry Heard Vocal Remix) [NDATL Muzik]
09 : Salut 80 - 'Real' (Oscar P. NY 2 Dtroit Mix) [Kolour Recordings]
10 : M.ono & Luvless - 'Never Gonna Leave You 2K16' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]
11 : Luvless - 'Luvmaschine' (Original Mix) [Tsuba Records]
12 : Chaos In The CBD - 'Subterranean Storm' (Original Mix) [Mule Musiq]
13 : Dan Kye - 'Change' (Original Mix) [Rhythm Section International]
14 : Axel Boman - 'Nattsudd' (Original Mix) [Play It Down]
15 : Andy Hart & Francis Inferno Orchestra - 'D2ME' (Original Mix) [Melbourne Deepcast]
16 : Jonbjorn - 'All The Way' (Junktion Remix) [DeepWit Recordings]
17 : Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]
18 : The Gene Dudley Group - 'Do The Cookie Dough Throw' (Lay-Far Remix) [Wah Wah 45s]
19 : Peter Clamat - 'Filzkugel' (Daniel Leseman Remix) [UKNOWY Music]
20 : The Revenge - 'Do The Right Thing' (Nachtbraker Remix) [Dirt Crew Recordings]
21 : The Popular Peoples Front - 'Keep Fighting' (Original Mix) [Sleazy Beats Recordings]
22 : Cody Currie - 'Chop Shop' (Original Mix) [CDR]
23 : Damiano von Erckert - 'BUBBLES' (Original Mix) [AVA. Records]
24 : Kapote - 'Get Down Brother' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]
25 : Nail - 'On Wid It' (Original Mix) [Monologues Records]

DJ | Producer

BrendanClay.com

Soundcloud

SPOiLT | Sequential


