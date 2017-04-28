Poster-lite

Here is my recorded set from my recent Peoples Club debut, playing upstairs in the bar from ten 'till midnight, last Friday night.



The crowd — and, indeed, the bar staff — were incredibly receptive and seemed to be enjoying the musical offerings; as was I.



I played a bunch of my current favourites, and snuck in a couple from a selection of Peoples Club favourites, too — Andy Hart, Axel Boman, Fouk, Nachtbraker, Lay-Far and Damiano von Erckert, to name just a few.



Special thanks to the birthday boy, Davi and Nergal for the booking consideration, too. I had a blast playing for you guys, and your 'People', and I really hope that translates through this mix, too.



So, with that, I hope you enjoy this one!



x



> Download Here



> Soundcloud Link



: Tracklisting:

01 : Mike Steva ft. Osunlade - 'ReSoulution' (Seven Davis Jr. Club Remix) [Yoruba Records]

02 : Boorane - 'V Rhytmah Jazza' (Original Mix) [In-Beat-Ween Music]

03 : The Barking Dogs ft. Tom Trago - 'Your High' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

04 : Coeo - 'Torrow' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

05 : Ethyene - 'Cinnamon Flavor' (Kumquat Remix) [Kyoku Records]

06 : Matthias Vogt - 'Chanterelle' (Original Mix) [Suol]

07 : Goshawk ft. Astral T. - 'My Heart' (Original Mix) [Hudd Traxx]

08 : Kai Alce ft. Rico & Kafele Bandele - 'Take A Chance' (Larry Heard Vocal Remix) [NDATL Muzik]

09 : Salut 80 - 'Real' (Oscar P. NY 2 Dtroit Mix) [Kolour Recordings]

10 : M.ono & Luvless - 'Never Gonna Leave You 2K16' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]

11 : Luvless - 'Luvmaschine' (Original Mix) [Tsuba Records]

12 : Chaos In The CBD - 'Subterranean Storm' (Original Mix) [Mule Musiq]

13 : Dan Kye - 'Change' (Original Mix) [Rhythm Section International]

14 : Axel Boman - 'Nattsudd' (Original Mix) [Play It Down]

15 : Andy Hart & Francis Inferno Orchestra - 'D2ME' (Original Mix) [Melbourne Deepcast]

16 : Jonbjorn - 'All The Way' (Junktion Remix) [DeepWit Recordings]

17 : Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]

18 : The Gene Dudley Group - 'Do The Cookie Dough Throw' (Lay-Far Remix) [Wah Wah 45s]

19 : Peter Clamat - 'Filzkugel' (Daniel Leseman Remix) [UKNOWY Music]

20 : The Revenge - 'Do The Right Thing' (Nachtbraker Remix) [Dirt Crew Recordings]

21 : The Popular Peoples Front - 'Keep Fighting' (Original Mix) [Sleazy Beats Recordings]

22 : Cody Currie - 'Chop Shop' (Original Mix) [CDR]

23 : Damiano von Erckert - 'BUBBLES' (Original Mix) [AVA. Records]

24 : Kapote - 'Get Down Brother' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

