Happy Friday, boys and girls!
Here is my recorded set from my recent Peoples Club
debut, playing upstairs in the bar from ten 'till midnight, last Friday night.
The crowd — and, indeed, the bar staff — were incredibly receptive and seemed to be enjoying the musical offerings; as was I.
I played a bunch of my current favourites, and snuck in a couple from a selection of Peoples Club favourites, too — Andy Hart, Axel Boman, Fouk, Nachtbraker, Lay-Far and Damiano von Erckert, to name just a few.
Special thanks to the birthday boy, Davi and Nergal for the booking consideration, too. I had a blast playing for you guys, and your 'People', and I really hope that translates through this mix, too.
So, with that, I hope you enjoy this one!
x> Download Here> Soundcloud Link: Tracklisting:01 :
Mike Steva ft. Osunlade - 'ReSoulution' (Seven Davis Jr. Club Remix) [Yoruba Records]02 :
Boorane - 'V Rhytmah Jazza' (Original Mix) [In-Beat-Ween Music]03 :
The Barking Dogs ft. Tom Trago - 'Your High' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]04 :
Coeo - 'Torrow' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]05 :
Ethyene - 'Cinnamon Flavor' (Kumquat Remix) [Kyoku Records]06 :
Matthias Vogt - 'Chanterelle' (Original Mix) [Suol]07 :
Goshawk ft. Astral T. - 'My Heart' (Original Mix) [Hudd Traxx]08 :
Kai Alce ft. Rico & Kafele Bandele - 'Take A Chance' (Larry Heard Vocal Remix) [NDATL Muzik]09 :
Salut 80 - 'Real' (Oscar P. NY 2 Dtroit Mix) [Kolour Recordings]10 :
M.ono & Luvless - 'Never Gonna Leave You 2K16' (Original Mix) [Kolour Limited]11 :
Luvless - 'Luvmaschine' (Original Mix) [Tsuba Records]12 :
Chaos In The CBD - 'Subterranean Storm' (Original Mix) [Mule Musiq]13 :
Dan Kye - 'Change' (Original Mix) [Rhythm Section International]14 :
Axel Boman - 'Nattsudd' (Original Mix) [Play It Down]15 :
Andy Hart & Francis Inferno Orchestra - 'D2ME' (Original Mix) [Melbourne Deepcast]16 :
Jonbjorn - 'All The Way' (Junktion Remix) [DeepWit Recordings]17 :
Loz Goddard - 'It Will Come To Me' (Fouk Remix) [Outplay]18 :
The Gene Dudley Group - 'Do The Cookie Dough Throw' (Lay-Far Remix) [Wah Wah 45s]19 :
Peter Clamat - 'Filzkugel' (Daniel Leseman Remix) [UKNOWY Music]20 :
The Revenge - 'Do The Right Thing' (Nachtbraker Remix) [Dirt Crew Recordings]21 :
The Popular Peoples Front - 'Keep Fighting' (Original Mix) [Sleazy Beats Recordings]22 :
Cody Currie - 'Chop Shop' (Original Mix) [CDR]23 :
Damiano von Erckert - 'BUBBLES' (Original Mix) [AVA. Records]24 :
Kapote - 'Get Down Brother' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]25 :
Nail - 'On Wid It' (Original Mix) [Monologues Records]