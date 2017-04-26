Forum Veteran

Thanks for tuning in last night, I hope you enjoyed the beats. Special thanks to



Anyway, Hubie Sounds 126 is now available to stream & download via the links below…



>> Stream HS126 via Mixcloud <<



>> Download HS126 <<



Here’s the show tracklist…



M-Beat Ft. General Levy – Incredible

Prince Fatty Ft. Erykah Badu – On & On (Milk & Honey Mix)

JVC Force – Strong Island

Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump

Bassbin Twins – Foo Battle Beats

Gorillaz Ft. Vince Staples – Ascension

The Crystal Method – Busy Child



Classic Guest Mix – Big Nick D (originally broadcast September 2010):



BSD – Everybody Scream

Digibox – Bass Nation (Lunar Shift Remix)

Dylan Rhymes & Meat Katie – Only You (Chevy One Remix)

Lee Coombs – Dance 2 The House

Caninesounds – Merrang!



The Chemical Brothers – Morning Lemon

Avon Stringer – Get A Move On

Jesse Perez – Boogie Down Brown

Eats Everything & Lord Leopard – Song For

Jack N Danny – Rock The Beat

Volac – Do Ya Thing

Christian Martin – Elephant Fight (Justin Martin’s Jungle Remix)

Wood Holly & Sage Armstrong – Ass Out (Woody’s Assid VIP Mix)

Phil Kieran – Saturdays (Catz ’n Dogz Remix)

Justin Martin Ft. Will Clarke – Back To The Jungle (Chris Lorenzo Remix)

Lowcraft – What You Need

Roy Davis Jr. Ft. Peven Everett – Gabriel (Live Garage Version)

Prince – I Wanna Be Your Lover

Bill Withers – Grandma’s Hands



Big ups everyone. Don’t forget you can check out the rest of my shows via the



And make sure you keep an eye on the



