Hi everyone.
Thanks for tuning in last night, I hope you enjoyed the beats. Special thanks to Big Nick D
for letting me replay his excellent guest mix. I’ve received a lot of good feedback for the mix once again, so thanks for that. I’ll make sure to pass on your kind words.
Anyway, Hubie Sounds 126
Here’s the show tracklist…M-Beat Ft. General Levy – Incredible
Prince Fatty Ft. Erykah Badu – On & On (Milk & Honey Mix)
JVC Force – Strong Island
Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump
Bassbin Twins – Foo Battle Beats
Gorillaz Ft. Vince Staples – Ascension
The Crystal Method – Busy Child
Classic Guest Mix – Big Nick D (originally broadcast September 2010):
BSD – Everybody Scream
Digibox – Bass Nation (Lunar Shift Remix)
Dylan Rhymes & Meat Katie – Only You (Chevy One Remix)
Lee Coombs – Dance 2 The House
Caninesounds – Merrang!
The Chemical Brothers – Morning Lemon
Avon Stringer – Get A Move On
Jesse Perez – Boogie Down Brown
Eats Everything & Lord Leopard – Song For
Jack N Danny – Rock The Beat
Volac – Do Ya Thing
Christian Martin – Elephant Fight (Justin Martin’s Jungle Remix)
Wood Holly & Sage Armstrong – Ass Out (Woody’s Assid VIP Mix)
Phil Kieran – Saturdays (Catz ’n Dogz Remix)
Justin Martin Ft. Will Clarke – Back To The Jungle (Chris Lorenzo Remix)
Lowcraft – What You Need
Roy Davis Jr. Ft. Peven Everett – Gabriel (Live Garage Version)
Prince – I Wanna Be Your Lover
Bill Withers – Grandma’s Hands
Hubie x