It is currently Wed Apr 26, 2017 5:47 pm




hubie
PostPosted: Tue Apr 25, 2017 9:36 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43554
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi gang.

Tonight on NSB Radio I’m spinning my usual eclectic selection of dub, hip hop, house, breaks and loads more, including new musics by Gorillaz, Eats Everything and Justin Martin, plus a classic guest mix crammed full of breakbeats from six years ago by Bank Of Switches head honcho and overall top DeeJay Big Nick D!

Hubie Sounds 126 – Tuesday 25th April @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com
PostPosted: Wed Apr 26, 2017 12:40 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43554
Posts: 43554
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi everyone.

Thanks for tuning in last night, I hope you enjoyed the beats. Special thanks to Big Nick D for letting me replay his excellent guest mix. I’ve received a lot of good feedback for the mix once again, so thanks for that. I’ll make sure to pass on your kind words.

Anyway, Hubie Sounds 126 is now available to stream & download via the links below…

>> Stream HS126 via Mixcloud <<

>> Download HS126 <<

Here’s the show tracklist…

M-Beat Ft. General Levy – Incredible
Prince Fatty Ft. Erykah Badu – On & On (Milk & Honey Mix)
JVC Force – Strong Island
Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump
Bassbin Twins – Foo Battle Beats
Gorillaz Ft. Vince Staples – Ascension
The Crystal Method – Busy Child

Classic Guest Mix – Big Nick D (originally broadcast September 2010):

BSD – Everybody Scream
Digibox – Bass Nation (Lunar Shift Remix)
Dylan Rhymes & Meat Katie – Only You (Chevy One Remix)
Lee Coombs – Dance 2 The House
Caninesounds – Merrang!

The Chemical Brothers – Morning Lemon
Avon Stringer – Get A Move On
Jesse Perez – Boogie Down Brown
Eats Everything & Lord Leopard – Song For
Jack N Danny – Rock The Beat
Volac – Do Ya Thing
Christian Martin – Elephant Fight (Justin Martin’s Jungle Remix)
Wood Holly & Sage Armstrong – Ass Out (Woody’s Assid VIP Mix)
Phil Kieran – Saturdays (Catz ’n Dogz Remix)
Justin Martin Ft. Will Clarke – Back To The Jungle (Chris Lorenzo Remix)
Lowcraft – What You Need
Roy Davis Jr. Ft. Peven Everett – Gabriel (Live Garage Version)
Prince – I Wanna Be Your Lover
Bill Withers – Grandma’s Hands

Big ups everyone. Don’t forget you can check out the rest of my shows via the NSB Radio archives and my Mixcloud.

And make sure you keep an eye on the Bank Of Switches Facebook page for news about upcoming events and exclusive mixes.

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com
