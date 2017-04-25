HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 11:11 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 40

Link to track on SoundCloud

"A Mixset comprised of Progressive House that leads to Electro and Nuskool Breakbeat. The Vinyl was ran hot to Tape and came out a little distorted but I've grown to enjoy the dynamics of it ever since. There are some huge tunes in here. Unfortunately there's a pretty bad out of key Mix in the middle as well as a rough first attempt to mix into the Evil Nine tune. Enjoy :)

Tracklist:

Sorry, I don't have one. Evil Nine, General Midi, and Dan F tracks are towards the end of the Mix."


_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


