"A Mixset comprised of Progressive House that leads to Electro and Nuskool Breakbeat. The Vinyl was ran hot to Tape and came out a little distorted but I've grown to enjoy the dynamics of it ever since. There are some huge tunes in here. Unfortunately there's a pretty bad out of key Mix in the middle as well as a rough first attempt to mix into the Evil Nine tune. Enjoy
Tracklist:
Sorry, I don't have one. Evil Nine, General Midi, and Dan F tracks are towards the end of the Mix."
Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 2 guests
You cannot post new topics in this forum You cannot reply to topics in this forum You cannot edit your posts in this forum You cannot delete your posts in this forum You cannot post attachments in this forum