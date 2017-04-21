HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Apr 21, 2017 5:40 pm




speedsound
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 4:46 pm 
Noob
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 52
Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools-2/sylenth1



Inside this download you’ll find 3 Sylenth1 preset Banks (Vol’s 1 - 3), precisely crafted for all your sound needs! Perfect for many dance genres including; House, Progressive House, Deep house, Trap, Chillout, Future House, Future Bass, Garage and much more!

Sound categories in these banks include fresh 303 style acid presets, peak time saws, dirty basslines, intricate plucks and atmospheric pads, making this preset collection an essential addition to your production arsenal, whether you're inspired by the industry's Trance, House, EDM or Hybrid Trap stars. So get your copy now and find your instant ‘go-to’ soundbank!

This Sylenth1 soundset collection delivers a powerful selection of 350 sounds, each specially designed for EDM producers.

Important Note: please ensure that your software is version is legal and up-to-date to avoid any issues when loading your new Sylenth1 presets.

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/sylenth ... ounds.html





FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix



CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


