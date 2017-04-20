NRG Live Show UK hosted by Stex - NSB Radio - Rory Hoy and Under Influence
April 20th 2017
Soundcloudhttps://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... -influence
Mixcloudhttps://www.mixcloud.com/stex/nrg-live- ... 20-apr-17/https://www.mixcloud.com/stex/nrg-live- ... 20th-2017/
Hearthishttps://hearthis.at/stex/rory-hoy-nsb-20-april-2017/https://hearthis.at/stex/under-influenc ... dio-set-1/
Archive NSBRadiohttp://archives.nsbradio.co.uk/index.ph ... by%20Stex/http://nsbradio.co.uk
Courtesy of Criminal Tribe Records
Rory Hoy track list
Art Barkley & The Jazz Messengers - Close Your Eyes
DJ Reverend P - Party Down
Fatboy Slim - Where U Iz
Hazzaro - A Better Way
Jamiroquai - Cloud 9 (Fred Falke Remix)
Me & My Toothbrush - Menace
Pirate Jams - Chocolate Sensation
Sister Sledge - Greatest Dancer (Rory Hoy Bootleg)
deadmau5 - Superlover
Rory Hoy - Take A Ride!
Stanton Warriors - Walking
Rory Hoy - Feel Dis (Under Influence Remix)
Lexa Hill - Get Up, Get Down, Get Funky, Get Loose feat. Kriis (Sandro Bani Remix)
Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra Feat. Katy B - Good Life
Golden Girls - Kinetic (Pirate Jams Remix)
Rory Hoy feat. Ashley Slater - Gettin’ Home
Rory Hoy - DJ Outro
UNDER INFLUENCE Track list
Whale - Hobo Humpin' Slobo Babe (Mix).
Laptop Funkers - Where The Funkers At
Kidda - Waiting For Light
Mark Marker - Sweet Home Alabama
Sticky Icky feat. Jurassic 5 - I Got Five Babe
The Voodoo Trombone Quartet - The Latest Sound
Gary Moore - Fatboy (A Different Beat, 1999)
Skeewiff - Put Your Hands Up!!!
Tommy Bass - For an Hour
Richard Jacques - That's Enough
Subface - Dope funk (UI Remix)
SeamlessR - Stephen O'Leary - Hyper (Original Mix)
Laptop Funkers - Ready To Rumble Feat. Dynamite MC (Original Mix)
Bentley Rhythm Ace - T-Spot
Basement Freaks - Here We Go Again
Skeewiff - Light the Fuse
Under Influence - Watch This!
Ursula 1000 - Kinda Kinky
Courtesy of Criminal Tribe Records ltd.