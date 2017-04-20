Regular Reader

April 20th 2017



https://soundcloud.com/young-nrg-produc ... -influence



https://www.mixcloud.com/stex/nrg-live- ... 20-apr-17/

https://www.mixcloud.com/stex/nrg-live- ... 20th-2017/



https://hearthis.at/stex/rory-hoy-nsb-20-april-2017/

https://hearthis.at/stex/under-influenc ... dio-set-1/



http://archives.nsbradio.co.uk/index.ph ... by%20Stex/



http://nsbradio.co.uk

Courtesy of Criminal Tribe Records



Rory Hoy track list

Art Barkley & The Jazz Messengers - Close Your Eyes

DJ Reverend P - Party Down

Fatboy Slim - Where U Iz

Hazzaro - A Better Way

Jamiroquai - Cloud 9 (Fred Falke Remix)

Me & My Toothbrush - Menace

Pirate Jams - Chocolate Sensation

Sister Sledge - Greatest Dancer (Rory Hoy Bootleg)

deadmau5 - Superlover

Rory Hoy - Take A Ride!

Stanton Warriors - Walking

Rory Hoy - Feel Dis (Under Influence Remix)

Lexa Hill - Get Up, Get Down, Get Funky, Get Loose feat. Kriis (Sandro Bani Remix)

Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra Feat. Katy B - Good Life

Golden Girls - Kinetic (Pirate Jams Remix)

Rory Hoy feat. Ashley Slater - Gettin’ Home

Rory Hoy - DJ Outro



UNDER INFLUENCE Track list

Whale - Hobo Humpin' Slobo Babe (Mix).

Laptop Funkers - Where The Funkers At

Kidda - Waiting For Light

Mark Marker - Sweet Home Alabama

Sticky Icky feat. Jurassic 5 - I Got Five Babe

The Voodoo Trombone Quartet - The Latest Sound

Gary Moore - Fatboy (A Different Beat, 1999)

Skeewiff - Put Your Hands Up!!!

Tommy Bass - For an Hour

Richard Jacques - That's Enough

Subface - Dope funk (UI Remix)

SeamlessR - Stephen O'Leary - Hyper (Original Mix)

Laptop Funkers - Ready To Rumble Feat. Dynamite MC (Original Mix)

Bentley Rhythm Ace - T-Spot

Basement Freaks - Here We Go Again

Skeewiff - Light the Fuse

Under Influence - Watch This!

Ursula 1000 - Kinda Kinky



Courtesy of Criminal Tribe Records ltd.

