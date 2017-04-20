HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: FROSTED BREAKS LIVE FROM THE MIDWEST USA!!!...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Apr 20, 2017 2:03 am


Forum rules


Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
Please ensure this thread title format is followed, otherwise events may be moved to the Events (OLD) forum or deleted without warning.



Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Audio Tactics
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 8:38 pm 
Offline
Poster-lite
Poster-lite
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 8:08 am
Posts: 285
Location: Planet Bass
Image

The Vanguard NYC presents…

…::: PRIZMATIC :::...

Friday - April 28 - 2017

The Unveiling of the Brand New Vanguard NYC Event Space!!

Featuring:

MICETRO
http://www.soundcloud.com/micetro
http://www.facebook.com/micetromusic

WAVEWHORE
http://www.facebook.com/wavebreaks
http://www.soundcloud.com/wavewhore
http://www.mixcloud.com/wavewhore

MESHUGS
https://soundcloud.com/dan_meshugs/gimm ... -breakbeat

DJ DUSSA
https://www.facebook.com/DJDUSSA/
https://mixcloud.com/dussa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDGb95SnN4I
https://soundcloud.com/dussa-blair

BIG JUANA
http://wwwfacebook.com/bigjuana
http://www.mixcloud.com/bigjuana

TRIBAL MAGE
https://www.facebook.com/taylor.cubi

MARC DU JONCHAY
https://www.facebook.com/marek.konopka.16

BRANDON GRIZZLY
https://www.facebook.com/brandon.g.cortese

THE DON AND THE DUKE
https://www.facebook.com/TheDonAndTheDuke/

LUKE SKYWALKER
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=luke+skywalker

ADEN
https://www.facebook.com/rickyraymond

THE FAMOUS KILLERS
https://www.facebook.com/steve.conroy.545
https://www.facebook.com/williamjamesdonovan
https://www.facebook.com/texasblair

Venue: Secret Brooklyn Location TBA!!

8pm - 3am
$10 cover
18+

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/660541627472375/

Don't miss the unveiling of the brand new Vanguard NYC event space with an upgraded sound system and layout featuring world class live bands, DJ's, producers and special guests all night!!

The Vanguard NYC
https://www.facebook.com/NYCvanguard/


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » EVENTS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk