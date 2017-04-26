HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Apr 26, 2017 2:45 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 6 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
T.R.O.
 Post subject: it's like a unicorn
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 12:17 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3273
Location: Berlin

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: it's like a unicorn
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 1:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22304
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Huge disappointment

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: it's like a unicorn
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 2:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14660
Location: Bcz Techno
Where are the sparkles?

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: it's like a unicorn
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 6:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17816
Location: synth
Looks like something I'd coil out after a particularly grim kebab
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: it's like a unicorn
PostPosted: Tue Apr 25, 2017 9:23 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6237
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
bbc covering the important shit as usual :lol:
Image
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-news-fr ... e-39704683

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: it's like a unicorn
PostPosted: Tue Apr 25, 2017 10:39 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17816
Location: synth
Lightshapers wrote:
bbc covering the important shit as usual :lol:
Image
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-news-fr ... e-39704683


Looks like it would make a particularly grim kebab ....
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 6 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 12 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk