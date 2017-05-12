It would've been were it not for the racists, sexists, homophobes and drunkards. One guy who worked on the signalling fault team drank on the job all day, every day. I was "warned" not to say anything to the management, to put it lightly.

_________________





alex_virr wrote: I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.



I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.

_________________



