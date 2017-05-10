TT_ wrote:

Bad bro you are aware that Theresa Mays other half is major shareholder in g4s ?



You are also aware of the bankers that got bailed out in 2008 who then turned that money into bonuses ?



You are aware of the fact the NHS is being run into the ground in order to sell it to pricks like Branson ?



You are also aware that the Tory party is run by the old boys network ?



You should also be aware that the Labour Party is now equally full of these same career politician cunts but perhaps a slightly lower class of ambitious scum ?



These are the "labour" fuckers who went to war in Iraq and green lighted the aforementioned bank money grab bonanza



They don't like jezza - they don't like it up em - this is why I like jezza



The real culprit is Blair as he basically tarnished the Labour Party with his fuckeries



I think Jezza is a very different kettle of right-on fish to tony fucknut



Obvs the entire media doesn't want Jezza and has successfully taught people parrot fashion that Jc is unelectable



Yeah he's unelectable - just like trump was



Plus finally you should be aware that I will pay you £10 to vote labour



These Tory cunts don't give two fucks about normal people - I can't understand why anyone thinks they do

Totally agree. Jezza might still win. People are pretty sick of the Tories especially now they've realised they were hoodwinked into Brexit which is going to bankrupt the country.