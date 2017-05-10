HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed May 10, 2017 4:53 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 41 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 7:48 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:chin:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 3:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
How about now?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 4:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11991
Location: cuntford
we are fucked :violin:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat May 06, 2017 1:24 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It's just a phase

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 12:08 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 68
Doomo wrote:
we are fucked :violin:

Yep
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 12:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I'm sure it will be fine

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
alex_virr
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 10:10 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25168
Location: technaux
TT_ wrote:
Bad bro you are aware that Theresa Mays other half is major shareholder in g4s ?

You are also aware of the bankers that got bailed out in 2008 who then turned that money into bonuses ?

You are aware of the fact the NHS is being run into the ground in order to sell it to pricks like Branson ?

You are also aware that the Tory party is run by the old boys network ?

You should also be aware that the Labour Party is now equally full of these same career politician cunts but perhaps a slightly lower class of ambitious scum ?

These are the "labour" fuckers who went to war in Iraq and green lighted the aforementioned bank money grab bonanza

They don't like jezza - they don't like it up em - this is why I like jezza

The real culprit is Blair as he basically tarnished the Labour Party with his fuckeries

I think Jezza is a very different kettle of right-on fish to tony fucknut

Obvs the entire media doesn't want Jezza and has successfully taught people parrot fashion that Jc is unelectable

Yeah he's unelectable - just like trump was

Plus finally you should be aware that I will pay you £10 to vote labour

These Tory cunts don't give two fucks about normal people - I can't understand why anyone thinks they do


Totally agree. Jezza might still win. People are pretty sick of the Tories especially now they've realised they were hoodwinked into Brexit which is going to bankrupt the country.

_________________
Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 10:29 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11991
Location: cuntford
The tories were against brexit (by and large)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon May 08, 2017 3:50 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Lol hoodwinked.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 2:16 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 68
I'm still fairly sure we are fucked
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed May 10, 2017 4:02 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22323
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
www.preppers.co.uk

Good luck everyone

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 41 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Exabot [Bot], Majestic-12 [Bot], MSNbot Media and 10 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk