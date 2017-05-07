HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sun May 07, 2017 3:43 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 36 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 7:48 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22318
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:chin:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 3:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22318
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
How about now?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 4:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11984
Location: cuntford
we are fucked :violin:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat May 06, 2017 1:24 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22318
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It's just a phase

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 12:08 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 63
Doomo wrote:
we are fucked :violin:

Yep
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sun May 07, 2017 12:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22318
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I'm sure it will be fine

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 36 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 5 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk