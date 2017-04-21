HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 1:12 pm 
Rhetoric much Doomo?

At deft

I agree, but I don't think anyone is standing on an opposing platform to ur points.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


MrNobody01
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 1:22 pm 
i think churchill should win!! if not him then Dan bro!!

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 2:20 pm 
No rhetoric bad bro. It's exactly what they have done as far as I can tell.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 5:00 pm 
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Rhetoric much Doomo?


Do you think the Tories have been running the country in the national interest?

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 6:41 pm 
Yes


I don't think outcome = intent

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 9:59 pm 
:lol: Of course they have :facepalm:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 11:30 pm 
I'll fight all my instincts and try not to be a dick here....

I am trying to decide who to vote for. I have no incumbent other than our local rep is Labour and has been in place for decades. Safe seat as it were. So ultimately my vote won't affect that. Tbh he's a great rep and does good work. His is never opposed by any kind of strong candidate.

What I struggle to get is the vitriol from both sides of the spectrum.

I've done the political questionnaire thing and I come out as slightly left of centre strongly liberal. So I guess I "fit" either ideology.

Do I think party X works in the best interests of the nation.... Yes, no one goes to work to do a bad job. They may be incompetent, but that is not the intention. As with most things, I'd imagine the reality of the job is far more complex than the armchair experts give credit for.

I'm not singling out doomo, #notalldoomos but the sort of response you gave earlier is of similar tone to most of the political debate i see. It really gives me nothing to go on. "These people are evil dicks"... No proof, no examples, just believe me.


Jezza has no chance (I agree)
because there appears to be some media witch hunt against him (Is there? link me up)
The Tories are great at standing up and talking their way into power (What point are u making? Are they using mind control?)
and then financially raping (WTF!?!) the poorer people and the system and ensuring mates of theirs are making dollar by the bucket load. (Sounds like hyperbole... links pls)
However, for some reason they get voted back in as Im sure will happen in June. (What do you think the reason could be?)
They have fucked the NHS (How?), fucked the education system (How?), fucked the disabled (We all have fetishes), all in the name of "reducing the deficit" for which as far as i can tell has not happened. (Where are you getting this from?)
In the mean time they have all had tidy pay rises (IIRC that was agreed cross party) big businesses have had tax breaks (links?) and they have been pillaging the expenses system (All MPs not just one group)

Cunts. There is no other word to describe them. (Tbh all people fall into this category)

I am willing to be persuaded by any argument. I want to be informed. THE TORIES EAT BABIEZ LOL #DANK #TheresaMayhem isn't the sort of thing I'm after.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 11:41 pm 
BTW I'm asking here bcz there is no reasonable debate on social media and I kinda trust what you lot have to say. Even though you're all psytrance hippies.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 11:44 pm 
theresa may's fave batty plug:

Image
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 12:11 am 
:lol:

Major swing in Tam's favour :woo:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 4:26 am 
Bad bro you are aware that Theresa Mays other half is major shareholder in g4s ?

You are also aware of the bankers that got bailed out in 2008 who then turned that money into bonuses ?

You are aware of the fact the NHS is being run into the ground in order to sell it to pricks like Branson ?

You are also aware that the Tory party is run by the old boys network ?

You should also be aware that the Labour Party is now equally full of these same career politician cunts but perhaps a slightly lower class of ambitious scum ?

These are the "labour" fuckers who went to war in Iraq and green lighted the aforementioned bank money grab bonanza

They don't like jezza - they don't like it up em - this is why I like jezza

The real culprit is Blair as he basically tarnished the Labour Party with his fuckeries

I think Jezza is a very different kettle of right-on fish to tony fucknut

Obvs the entire media doesn't want Jezza and has successfully taught people parrot fashion that Jc is unelectable

Yeah he's unelectable - just like trump was

Plus finally you should be aware that I will pay you £10 to vote labour

These Tory cunts don't give two fucks about normal people - I can't understand why anyone thinks they do
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 11:59 am 
fuck sake radbro. I dont have time to do it all. Some examples:

Witch hunt:

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/kadira-pe ... 48424.html


Fucking education:

Being privy to a certain schools budgetary information, the Tory claim that they are investing more in education than ever before is utter bullshit. The budget being handed to the school has reduced year on year. I know this for a fact. One can only speculate on exactly what's going on here but I suspect what they are trying to do is apply the squeeze more and more so that it gives schools little choice but to become academies (if it isnt made compulsory anyway). One selling point is that resources can be shared between schools therefore cutting costs thus helping with dwindling budgets. From a certain perspective it makes sense, e.g. why have 4 schools all with their own IT specialist when you can have one that serves all 4 schools? Pooling resources sounds like it could be a good idea. The dark side to this is that an Academy is a privatised organisation, no parent governors involved in decision making, top level employees on 6 figure salaries, trust board members being Tory MPs or Tory donors, etc

http://anotherangryvoice.blogspot.co.uk ... hools.html

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 12:45 pm 
TT_ wrote:
These Tory cunts don't give two fucks about normal people

none of them do.
zero fucks given all round.
illusion of choice

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 3:13 pm 
Lightshapers wrote:
TT_ wrote:
These Tory cunts don't give two fucks about normal people

none of them do.
zero fucks given all round.
illusion of choice


Before Blair came along there were a bunch of good people in the Labour Party

They care about normal people

They're still there

They're trying to push out the blairite scum
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 3:54 pm 
Image

"My kids have a variety of ongoing health needs. Three days before a consultant appointment we waited 6 months for, we received this letter. I called the hospital who refused to speak to me. They just told me to speak to Virgin Care. You can't speak to Virgin Care. Only leave voice mails to which they don't respond. I wrote a letter to which they responded. I got an initial assessment appointment and again have heard nothing since. I still haven't seen a consultant. In all since seeking a referral from my GP it has been 18 months. This is the new Tory Health care. And it is targeted at your children. If you want this for your babies. Carry on and vote Tory in June. My child is in pain, bleeding and she is ignored because we are poor. We have no NHS to go to anymore. This is your UK if you want to save our NHS. Do something."

what TT was talking about

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
