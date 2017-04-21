I'll fight all my instincts and try not to be a dick here....



I am trying to decide who to vote for. I have no incumbent other than our local rep is Labour and has been in place for decades. Safe seat as it were. So ultimately my vote won't affect that. Tbh he's a great rep and does good work. His is never opposed by any kind of strong candidate.



What I struggle to get is the vitriol from both sides of the spectrum.



I've done the political questionnaire thing and I come out as slightly left of centre strongly liberal. So I guess I "fit" either ideology.



Do I think party X works in the best interests of the nation.... Yes, no one goes to work to do a bad job. They may be incompetent, but that is not the intention. As with most things, I'd imagine the reality of the job is far more complex than the armchair experts give credit for.



I'm not singling out doomo, #notalldoomos but the sort of response you gave earlier is of similar tone to most of the political debate i see. It really gives me nothing to go on. "These people are evil dicks"... No proof, no examples, just believe me.





Jezza has no chance (I agree)

because there appears to be some media witch hunt against him (Is there? link me up)

The Tories are great at standing up and talking their way into power (What point are u making? Are they using mind control?)

and then financially raping (WTF!?!) the poorer people and the system and ensuring mates of theirs are making dollar by the bucket load. (Sounds like hyperbole... links pls)

However, for some reason they get voted back in as Im sure will happen in June. (What do you think the reason could be?)

They have fucked the NHS (How?), fucked the education system (How?), fucked the disabled (We all have fetishes), all in the name of "reducing the deficit" for which as far as i can tell has not happened. (Where are you getting this from?)

In the mean time they have all had tidy pay rises (IIRC that was agreed cross party) big businesses have had tax breaks (links?) and they have been pillaging the expenses system (All MPs not just one group)



Cunts. There is no other word to describe them. (Tbh all people fall into this category)



I am willing to be persuaded by any argument. I want to be informed. THE TORIES EAT BABIEZ LOL #DANK #TheresaMayhem isn't the sort of thing I'm after.

